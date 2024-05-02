International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 279,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

