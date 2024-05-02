Intrust Bank NA Acquires New Shares in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Tanger in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

