Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PJT Partners by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

