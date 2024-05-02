Intrust Bank NA Has $245,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

