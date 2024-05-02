Intrust Bank NA Has $324,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.6634 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

