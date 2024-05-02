Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 539,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 52.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
BOOT opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
