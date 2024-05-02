Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 539,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 52.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

