Intrust Bank NA Takes $290,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

