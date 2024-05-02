Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,085,000 after purchasing an additional 254,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 13.2 %

EL stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $246.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

