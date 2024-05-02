Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 40,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,511 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

