iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $64.56.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

