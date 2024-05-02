iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $100.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

