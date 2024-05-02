iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after buying an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

