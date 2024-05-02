Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

