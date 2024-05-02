Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 1.1%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 1,120,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,511,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Knightscope Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.07.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
