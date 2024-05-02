Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$28,435.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 60,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$28,435.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

LGC opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.10. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

