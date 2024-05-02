Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$28,435.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 60,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$28,435.00.
Lavras Gold Price Performance
LGC opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.10. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 11.12.
About Lavras Gold
