Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.32 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

