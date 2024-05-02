Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.