Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 86,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.