Michael T. Prior Purchases 10,000 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $41.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 64.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.