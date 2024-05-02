Needham & Company LLC Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $80.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

