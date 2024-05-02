New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,449 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.51% of John Wiley & Sons worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

