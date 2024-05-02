Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOMD
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.