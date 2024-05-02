Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

