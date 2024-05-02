Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.88. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 5,519 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
