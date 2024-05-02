Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CEO Buys $15,055.20 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,055.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 485,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,582.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

