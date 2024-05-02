Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

PAYC stock opened at $186.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

