PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $863.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.