Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 219.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,846 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.