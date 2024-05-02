Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

