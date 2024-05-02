Raymond James & Associates Makes New $184,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in agilon health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $4.96 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

