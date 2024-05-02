Raymond James & Associates Sells 85,845 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 940.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 133,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $2,840,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.8 %

UUUU stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $888.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 263.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

