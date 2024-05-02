Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider George Yancopoulos Sells 16,848 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) insider George Yancopoulos sold 16,848 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $15,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $903.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $944.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $895.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.17.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
