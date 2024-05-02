Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 9,448 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Genpact worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

