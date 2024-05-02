Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

