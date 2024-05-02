Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 17 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $830.54 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $584.69 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $831.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $810.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

