Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Envista worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Envista by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Envista by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Envista by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

