Royal Bank of Canada Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $104.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

