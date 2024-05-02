Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 178,688 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Gold Fields worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

