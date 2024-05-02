Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.86 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,507 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

