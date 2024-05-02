Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 252,299 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 574.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Logitech International worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

