Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,297 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Stantec by 456.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Up 1.0 %

STN opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

