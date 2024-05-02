Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 476,907 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Koninklijke Philips worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $4,323,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.8 %

PHG stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips



Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.



