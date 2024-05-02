Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHEN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.81 million, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

