Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOUR stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

