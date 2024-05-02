Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 189.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,823,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,344 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 83,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.