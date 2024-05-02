Signaturefd LLC Acquires 24,317 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 550.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Olaplex by 99.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 579.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 252,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 311.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $925.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.