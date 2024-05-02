Signaturefd LLC Has $66,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 60.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

