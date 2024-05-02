Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $6,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 707,149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,747 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GDS by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

