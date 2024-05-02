Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

