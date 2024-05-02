Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 71,448 ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.92% of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

