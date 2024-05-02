Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

